Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,777,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 610 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 2.5 %

Several analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Barclays cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.54.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $538.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $539.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $562.38. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $497.83 and a 52-week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

