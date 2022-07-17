Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Broadcom by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Broadcom by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Broadcom by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $91,832,000 after acquiring an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 59,284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,449,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $683.17.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.0 %

Broadcom stock opened at $494.46 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $457.59 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $199.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $529.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $571.57.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

