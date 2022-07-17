Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 83.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,528 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYLD. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,284,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of XYLD stock opened at $43.33 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $41.79 and a 1 year high of $51.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.01.

