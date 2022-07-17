Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $126,000 Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 272.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 278.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.72.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $203.20 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.62.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.