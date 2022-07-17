Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $137,000 Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $102,000.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $50.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average of $51.75. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $54.94.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
