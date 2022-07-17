Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $34,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3,294.4% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $51.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.71. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $47.24 and a 52-week high of $67.29.

