Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $49,000 Stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Acas LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 56,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SWAN opened at $27.23 on Friday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $36.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.03.

