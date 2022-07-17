Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $57,000 Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1,423.8% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 54,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after buying an additional 51,256 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Gries Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 343.4% in the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 28,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 21,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

NYSE:PSX opened at $81.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.19 and its 200 day moving average is $87.55. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.60%.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

