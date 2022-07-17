Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $74,000 Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,341 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $114.62 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.01 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.67.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

