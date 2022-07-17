Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $77,000 Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 5,750.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 702 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,423,132,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 212.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,652,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,124,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206,885 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,871,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,219 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,708.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,666,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $535,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463,827 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 314.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,436,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $503,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $81.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.77. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $133.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.79.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

