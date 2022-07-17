Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Members Trust Co boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK opened at $107.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 82.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.