Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,675 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,800,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,760 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,870,000. Wavelength Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wavelength Capital Management LLC now owns 344,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 325,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 75,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,512,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

SJNK stock opened at $24.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.77. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $27.49.

