Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLB. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,301 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 22,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

SPLB stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $32.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.82.

