Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 112 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of MA stock opened at $332.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $332.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.87. The company has a market cap of $323.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $419.55.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,330,742,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

