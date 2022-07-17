Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 21 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 15.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 172,163 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $185,523,000 after purchasing an additional 23,393 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 1.4% in the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 2.0% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. UBS Group raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tesla from $900.00 to $820.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $872.79.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $18,112,519.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total value of $4,376,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,381.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $720.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $710.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $865.94. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $620.57 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

