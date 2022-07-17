Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 256 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $81.18 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $123.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

