Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 485 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $78.05 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.08 and a 200-day moving average of $88.31.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.