Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 798 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.9% in the first quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 95,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $78.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.