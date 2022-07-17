CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, CL King downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $197.25.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

CMC Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $173.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09. CMC Materials has a twelve month low of $119.19 and a twelve month high of $197.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

CMC Materials ( NASDAQ:CCMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $324.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.90 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 23.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CMC Materials will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $1,334,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,245.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMC Materials

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 2,649.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 600,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,258,000 after acquiring an additional 578,273 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 230.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 773,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,316,000 after purchasing an additional 539,048 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 6,676.6% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 338,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,846,000 after purchasing an additional 333,296 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,310,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,059,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMC Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.