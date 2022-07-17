Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

CVLY stock opened at $22.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.44. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.56 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.11%.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Codorus Valley Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

In related news, SVP Matthew A. Clemens sold 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $27,113.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, SVP Matthew A. Clemens sold 1,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $27,113.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew A. Clemens sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $26,397.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,683.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,757 shares of company stock valued at $109,560 and sold 5,769 shares valued at $129,358. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,270,000 after buying an additional 19,903 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,399,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. 51.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

Further Reading

