Coerente Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Coerente Capital Management raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,097 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.0% of Coerente Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after buying an additional 698,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,917,115,000 after buying an additional 195,716 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,253,179,000 after buying an additional 564,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,053,756,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.06.

Shares of AMZN opened at $113.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.82, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

