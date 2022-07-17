Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Coffee from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Coffee stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 million, a P/E ratio of 92.17 and a beta of 1.23. Coffee has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $6.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coffee stock. Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. ( NASDAQ:JVA Get Rating ) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd owned 2.08% of Coffee worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

