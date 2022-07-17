Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Coffee from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.
Coffee Stock Performance
Coffee stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 million, a P/E ratio of 92.17 and a beta of 1.23. Coffee has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $6.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coffee
About Coffee
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coffee (JVA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.