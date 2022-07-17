Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) PT Lowered to C$96.00

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$120.00 to C$96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CGEAF. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications to C$112.50 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Cogeco Communications to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC lowered shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.21.

OTCMKTS CGEAF opened at $63.50 on Friday. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $92.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.77.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

