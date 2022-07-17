Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $66.46

Shares of Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$66.46 and last traded at C$66.70, with a volume of 4392 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$67.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$106.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Cogeco from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Cogeco Trading Down 2.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$71.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$76.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.86. The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17.

About Cogeco

Cogeco ( TSE:CGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$748.07 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Cogeco Inc. will post 9.9118194 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

