Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) PT Lowered to $25.00

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.32% from the company’s current price.

COHU has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cohu currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

COHU opened at $27.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.62. Cohu has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $39.86.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $197.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.19 million. Cohu had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $301,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,800.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cohu news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $135,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,331.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 10,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $301,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,800.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,652 shares of company stock valued at $539,277 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 3.7% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 37,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 8.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 33.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 13.7% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,028,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,448,000 after purchasing an additional 124,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the first quarter worth about $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

