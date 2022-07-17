Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.71.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $171.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 30,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.60 per share, with a total value of $1,819,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,121,844 shares in the company, valued at $67,983,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 30,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.60 per share, with a total value of $1,819,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,121,844 shares in the company, valued at $67,983,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576 in the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Stock Up 0.7 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $53.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $368.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.75 and its 200 day moving average is $139.82. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 3.31.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($2.33). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post -8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.