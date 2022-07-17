Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CLAAU) Trading Up 0.1%

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CLAAU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82. Approximately 7,600 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.81.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84.
