Comcast (NYSE:CCZ) Trading 2.7% Higher

Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.25 and last traded at $62.25. 5,908 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 3,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.60.

Comcast Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.97.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4253 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Comcast stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Holdings Corp. ( NYSE:CCZ Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 166,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,552,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.