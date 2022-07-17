Comcast (NYSE:CCZ) Trading 2.7% Higher

Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.25 and last traded at $62.25. 5,908 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 3,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.60.
Comcast Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.97.
Comcast Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4253 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.
Institutional Trading of Comcast
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Comcast (CCZ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.