Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,851,000 shares, an increase of 86.8% from the June 15th total of 3,666,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,161.2 days.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Performance

CBAUF stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 12-month low of $59.79 and a 12-month high of $80.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.07.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers retail, premium, business, offshore, and institutional banking services; and funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services, as well as car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance.

