Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Acquired by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,108,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,822,000 after acquiring an additional 140,986 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 97,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 23,633 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $2,610,729.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,182.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CAG stock opened at $33.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.11.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

