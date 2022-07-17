Concrete Leveling Systems (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Trading 1.3% Higher

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. 125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.
Concrete Leveling Systems Stock Up 1.3 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58.
About Concrete Leveling Systems
Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc manufactures and sells specialized equipment for end users in the concrete leveling industry. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Canton, Ohio.
