Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Conformis Trading Down 9.0 %
CFMS opened at $0.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54. Conformis has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.96.
Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 million. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Conformis will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conformis
Conformis Company Profile
Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Conformis (CFMS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.