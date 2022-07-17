Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Conformis Trading Down 9.0 %

CFMS opened at $0.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54. Conformis has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.96.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 million. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Conformis will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conformis

Conformis Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conformis in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conformis in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conformis by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 112,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 42,070 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Conformis by 84.8% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 509,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 234,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Conformis by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 136,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

Featured Stories

