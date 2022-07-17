ContourGlobal (LON:GLO) Trading Up 0.4%

ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO – Get Rating) was up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 254 ($3.02) and last traded at GBX 254 ($3.02). Approximately 225,460 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 775,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 253 ($3.01).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.56) price target on shares of ContourGlobal in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
ContourGlobal Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,152.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 245.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 208.35. The firm has a market cap of £1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 2,540.00.
ContourGlobal Increases Dividend
Insider Activity at ContourGlobal
In related news, insider Joseph Brandt sold 133,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($2.96), for a total value of £332,258.13 ($395,169.04).
ContourGlobal Company Profile
ContourGlobal plc acquires, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses. The company generates 1,808 MW of renewable electricity from hydro, solar, wind, and biogas; and 2,509 MW of thermal electricity from gas, coal, and oil. It operates a portfolio of 138 thermal and renewable power plants.
