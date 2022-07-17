Contrasting SES AI (NYSE:SES) and Integer (NYSE:ITGR)

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) and Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SES AI and Integer’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SES AI N/A N/A -$11.54 million N/A N/A Integer $1.22 billion 1.84 $96.81 million $2.60 26.07

Integer has higher revenue and earnings than SES AI.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SES AI N/A -33.99% -8.36% Integer 6.98% 9.65% 5.23%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares SES AI and Integer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

SES AI has a beta of 3.54, indicating that its share price is 254% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integer has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.5% of SES AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of Integer shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of SES AI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Integer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SES AI and Integer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SES AI 0 0 0 0 N/A Integer 0 0 2 0 3.00

Integer has a consensus target price of $107.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.89%. Given Integer’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Integer is more favorable than SES AI.

Summary

Integer beats SES AI on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures. It also provides cardiac rhythm management products, including implantable pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, insertable cardiac monitors, implantable cardiac pacing and defibrillation leads, and heart failure therapies; neuromodulation products, such as implantable spinal cord stimulators; and non-rechargeable batteries, feedthroughs, device enclosures, machined components, and lead components and sub-assemblies. In addition, the company offers rechargeable batteries and chargers; and arthroscopic, laparoscopic, and general surgery devices and components, such as harmonic scalpels, shaver blades, burr shavers, radio frequency probes, biopsy probes, trocars, electrocautery components, wound dressings, GERD treatment components, and phacoemulsification needles. Further, it provides orthopedic products that include instruments used in hip, knee, and spine surgeries, as well as reamers and chisels. Additionally, the company offers customized battery power and power management systems, and battery solutions for the energy, military, and environmental markets. Furthermore, the company provides medical technologies. It serves multi-national original equipment manufacturers and their affiliated subsidiaries in the cardiac, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular, and advanced surgical and portable medical markets. Integer Holdings Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

