CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires 5,991 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 626.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,948 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FedEx news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Stephens increased their price target on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.57.

Shares of FDX opened at $217.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.90 and a 200-day moving average of $224.69. The company has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $301.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.17%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

