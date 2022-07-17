CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires 6,007 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GEM. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,421,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $23,475,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,875,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,426,000 after buying an additional 161,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,168,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,192,000 after buying an additional 142,867 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,048,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,809,000 after buying an additional 133,006 shares during the period.

Shares of GEM stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average of $33.29. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $40.29.

