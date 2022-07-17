CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires 64,302 Shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Get Rating) by 1,392.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,302 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 32,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period.

Get iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN alerts:

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DJP opened at $33.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.81. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.71.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.