CoreCap Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 7,462.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned 22.99% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 946,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,756,000 after purchasing an additional 115,161 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,584,000 after purchasing an additional 374,907 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $75,119,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 336,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,998,000 after purchasing an additional 229,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 286,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,889,000 after purchasing an additional 30,704 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQM opened at $120.01 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $110.78 and a twelve month high of $167.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.85.

