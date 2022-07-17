CoreCap Advisors LLC Grows Position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,804 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 175.1% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 45,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 29,134 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period.

Shares of EFR stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average of $13.21. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $15.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

