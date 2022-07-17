CoreCap Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 3,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $107.54 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.21 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.67.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

