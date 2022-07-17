CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

CoreCap Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $1,403,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 288.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Eaton by 63.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETN opened at $128.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.79 and a 200-day moving average of $146.92. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.59%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Citigroup dropped their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Eaton from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

