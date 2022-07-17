CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

CoreCap Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,895 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,413 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $993,440,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,097,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $506,791,000 after acquiring an additional 869,167 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 1,051.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 578,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $94,636,000 after acquiring an additional 528,228 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in American Express by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 754,707 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $123,465,000 after acquiring an additional 368,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Express by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,607,848,000 after acquiring an additional 320,288 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $142.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.31. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.12.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

