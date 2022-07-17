CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 169.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $189.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.91 and a 200-day moving average of $214.75. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $174.24 and a one year high of $266.44.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.