CoreCap Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,906 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $81.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $133.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

