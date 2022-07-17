CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases 1,005 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Trading Up 2.1 %

ABBV opened at $153.62 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.10.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

