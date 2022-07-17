CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases 1,209 Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seaview Investment Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 752.8% during the first quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 21,274 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 60,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ NXTG opened at $64.26 on Friday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 1-year low of $62.53 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.04 and a 200-day moving average of $72.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.553 dividend. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

