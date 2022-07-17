CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases 196 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,684,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,211,066,000 after purchasing an additional 389,243 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,103,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,812,000 after purchasing an additional 82,482 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $378,345,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,135,000 after purchasing an additional 146,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 839,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,217,000 after purchasing an additional 193,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

LQD stock opened at $111.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.33 and its 200-day moving average is $118.43. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.10 and a 1 year high of $136.78.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

