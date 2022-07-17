CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases 5,633 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,806,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 52.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 752,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,743,000 after buying an additional 257,870 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 692,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,529,000 after buying an additional 25,322 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 664,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,513,000 after buying an additional 19,317 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 560,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,072,000 after buying an additional 30,263 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $30.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.03. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $40.81.

