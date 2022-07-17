CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of CORR stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.03. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is -45.45%.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

