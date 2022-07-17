CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.03

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.03 and traded as low as $2.19. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 21,066 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Down 1.8 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.69.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Dividend Announcement
About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.